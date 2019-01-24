3 days after attack, cops yet to nab MLA

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three days after registering an attempt-to-murder case against Congress MLA J N Ganesh, police is yet to make any headway in the probe. While police claim they have formed three special teams to track him down, investigating officials have not even visited his constituency Kampli in Ballari.

A senior police officer in Ballari said that no official from Ramanagara had visited Kampli. “We are willing to cooperate if any team visits the district,” the officer said. Ganesh’s associates said he has not visited Kampli.

On Saturday, Ganesh allegedly assaulted MLA Anand Singh, when they were put up at a resort by their party, wary of alleged poaching attempts by BJP. Congress suspended Ganesh.Ramanagara police are yet to record the statements of Medical Education Minister E Tukaram, MLAs Raghumurthy, Ramappa and Tanveer Sait, who saved him from Ganesh, as per Anand Singh’s complaint. It is learnt that they will be treated as witnesses.

Ramanagara SP Ramesh B said the police had no information of Ganesh’s whereabouts. Deputy CM G Parameshwara, who is heading a panel constituted by the party, said he had never come across such “low level politics”. “An FIR was registered and KPCC is demanding a probe. We will look into the incident,” he said.

BJP slammed the government. “CM Kumaraswamy must explain and apologise to the people,” BJP leader in the Legislative Council Kota Srinivas Pujari said.