Home States Karnataka

3 days after attack, cops yet to nab MLA

Three days after registering an attempt-to-murder case against Congress MLA J N Ganesh, police is yet to make any headway in the probe.

Published: 24th January 2019 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three days after registering an attempt-to-murder case against Congress MLA J N Ganesh, police is yet to make any headway in the probe. While police claim they have formed three special teams to track him down, investigating officials have not even visited his constituency Kampli in Ballari.
A senior police officer in Ballari said that no official from Ramanagara had visited Kampli. “We are willing to cooperate if any team visits the district,” the officer said. Ganesh’s associates said he has not visited Kampli.

On Saturday, Ganesh allegedly assaulted MLA Anand Singh, when they were put up at a resort by their party, wary of alleged poaching attempts by BJP. Congress suspended Ganesh.Ramanagara police are yet to record the statements of Medical Education Minister E Tukaram, MLAs Raghumurthy, Ramappa and Tanveer Sait, who saved him from Ganesh, as per Anand Singh’s complaint. It is learnt that they will be treated as witnesses.

Ramanagara SP Ramesh B said the police had no information of Ganesh’s whereabouts. Deputy CM G Parameshwara, who is heading a panel constituted by the party, said he had never come across such “low level politics”. “An FIR was registered and KPCC is demanding a probe. We will look into the incident,” he said.

BJP slammed the government. “CM Kumaraswamy must explain and apologise to the people,” BJP leader in the Legislative Council Kota Srinivas Pujari said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp