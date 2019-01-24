Home States Karnataka

Another body recovered, toll reaches 15

The Indian Coast Guard team on Wednesday evening fished out the body of a seven-year-old child taking the death toll in boat tragedy to 15.

By Express News Service

KARWAR: The Indian Coast Guard team on Wednesday evening fished out the body of a seven-year-old child taking the death toll in boat tragedy to 15. Another kid continues to remain untraced and efforts are on to search for his body.

According to police, mortal remains of Keerti S Belavalakoppa was traced in deep sea off Gokarna coast. The body was recovered by Indian Coast Guard ship Amartya 18 miles off Gokarna coast on Wednesday evening. Another kid Sandeep P Belavalakoppa is still missing. Search operation by Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, Coastal Security Police, civil police,fishermen and others is still continued.

A boat carrying 35 people including crews capsized on Monday while it was returning from Kurmagad Island to Karwar mainland in Arabian Sea on Monday afternoon. All of them were returning after participating in Lord Ugranarasimha car festival at the island. In the incident, 15 had drowned, 19 were rescued and a child is still missing.

In a joint operation, of Navy, ICG, CSP and fishermen, they have recovered eight bodies on Monday, six on Tuesday and one on Wednesday. In the day and night search operation, all security agencies and fishermen have been participated.

Eight of family from Hosur village in Shiggaon taluk of Haveri district drowned and died in the boat and a 10-year- old child Sandeep is missing. Meanwhile, on Tuesday night, a mass cremation of eight was held
in the Hosur village.

