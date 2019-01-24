Home States Karnataka

Bengaluru student to sit with PM during January 26 parade

A Bengaluru-based student has been invited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to witness the Republic Day parade.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Bengaluru-based student has been invited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to witness the Republic Day parade. Devika Santosh, a Class 11 student of Navkis’ Educational Centre (CBSE affiliated) will be seen sitting with Prime Minister during the parade. Every year the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development short-lists 100 meritorious students from across the country by random selection. This year Devika is one of the 100 students who will be seen at the parade. The Ministry of Human Resource Development will bear all the expenses for this.

Her school has also decided to felicitate her during the annual day celebration due to be held next week. She secured 99.2 per cent in her Class 10 exams last year, and was not expecting this invite. Sharing the moment with TNIE, Devika said, “It is my dream come true and I’m excited to witness the parade, sitting in the same box as the Prime Minister. I thank the ministry for choosing me.”

