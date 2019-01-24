Boy slashes friend for not giving him exam script to copy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 16-year-old SSLC student slashed his classmate with a pencil sharpening knife in the exam hall during the preparatory exams after the latter refused to give his answer sheet for copying. The incident took place at a private school in Kamakshipalya police limits on Monday.

Police said that preparatory exams were being conducted in the school for SSLC students from January 14. On Monday, the Social Studies exam was being held from 9 am to noon. The invigilator was given the responsibility of monitoring 2-3 halls. When the invigilator went to the other hall around 11 am, the accused boy, who was sitting a few benches behind his classmate, rushed to him and asked for his answer sheet to copy. But the latter told him that he was not done yet and he would need some more time.

“About 20 minutes later, when the teacher went to monitor the other hall, the boy went to his classmate again and asked for the answer sheet saying there was not much time left for him to copy. But the other boy refused to give the answer sheet as he had not yet completed answering all the questions,” police said.

Victim’s scream leads to chaos in classroom

This enraged the boy, who took out a pencil sharpening knife from his pocket and slashed him in the back above the waist. The victim screamed out in pain and there was commotion in the classroom. The invigilator rushed back immediately and other staff also gathered. We was alerted by the staff and a patrolling team reached the spot within minutes,” police said.

“While the boy who had stabbed was detained, the victim was rushed to a hospital nearby where he was treated as an out-patient. Later, a complaint was taken from the victim and the boy in conflict with the law was remanded in the State Boys’ Home,” police added.

When the police questioned the boy, he reportedly told them that he was frustrated as his classmate did not give the answer sheet despite requesting. “Teachers in the school said that they had received many complaints from other students about the boy beating and troubling them. They had also summoned his parents and had informed them about his behaviour,” police said.

The boy who is charged with attempt to murder will have to face legal proceedings convened by the Juvenile Justice Board.