Boy stops devotees from wasting food, earns praise

A day after 111-year-old Sri Shivakumara Swamiji’s funeral, an eighth standard student  hogged the limelight at Siddaganga mutt.

Published: 24th January 2019

Students pay condolence to Sri Shivakumara Swamiji by creating a sand art in Davangere on Wednesday | kpn

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU:  A day after 111-year-old Sri Shivakumara Swamiji’s funeral, an eighth standard student  hogged the limelight at Siddaganga mutt.While volunteering at a food counter, the student, Shivu, told some of the devotees not to waste food served to them. When they tried to put the plates with food into the waste bin, he did not allow it and instead made them eat the food. As a person said he went short of sambar because of which had no way but to put the plate with the remaining rice into the bin, the boy got the sambar served.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Uploaded on the FaceBook page of the Sree Siddaganga Math, it saw over 1,600 views and 31 people shared it.The humble boy who hails from Chamarajnagara district said he imbibed the discipline of not wasting food and wants others to follow it. “My elder brother studied by just consuming gruel at times and my teachers taught me to not to waste food,” he remarked.

A video grab of Shivu asking a devotee not to waste food | Express

Samsmaranotsava on February 3

Tumakuru: The Siddaganga Mutt is scheduled to hold ‘Samsmaranotsava’, marking the 11th day of 111-year-old Sri Shivakumara Swamiji’s demise, on February 3.  CM H D Kumaraswamy, former CM B S Yeddyurappa among others will be invited for the event. Meanwhile, people from north Karnataka who could not have the glimpse of the seer during the funeral stayed overnight on the mutt premises, braving the chilly weather. They waited until the ‘Gadduge’ was thrown open for darshan after seers performed rituals.

