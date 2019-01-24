Home States Karnataka

Conductor returns gold chain worth Rs 60,000 to passenger

A bus conductor attached to North East Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (NEKSRTC) has won the hearts of people for returning jewellery left behind by a passenger.

Published: 24th January 2019

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: A bus conductor attached to North East Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (NEKSRTC) has won the hearts of people for returning jewellery left behind by a passenger.

Sridhar Vinayak Pawar doing duty on the Vijayapura-Hyderabad route found a gold chain while cleaning the vehicle. Pawar alerted his higher officials asking them to trace the owner of the chain, which was worth Rs 60,000, and return it.

Harish Jakkapannavar, owner of the chain, had boarded the bus along with his wife Suma to Vijayapura from Hyderabad. The chain that Suma was wearing accidentally fell inside the bus before she alighted.
Shocked on finding that the chain was missing, the couple enquired with the NEKSRTC authorities in Vijayapura two hours after reaching home. Conductor Sridhar asked the couple to come and collect the chain.

P K Jadhav, Managing Director of NEKSRTC, subsequently handed over the chain to the couple.
Thanking the conductor, Harish said, he was amazed to find such a sincere employee and that his entire family was thankful Pawar. “We are proud to have such people as employees of NEKSRTC and the employer should also be proud to have such men working with them,’’ he said.

In his response to the incident, Pawar said, “I found the jewellery while cleaning the bus. It was my responsibility to hand it over to the owner. Moreover, it was not mine to keep. I have done my job sincerely and I am happy that the chain reached its owners.’’

