Give CM’s chamber in Soudha on rent: Bizman

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: There are many ways one can look for a house to rent in Bengaluru. But here is a man who has urged Speaker Ramesh Kumar to let him rent a room in Vidhana Soudha, as many elected representatives are busy with resort politics and Operation Kamala.

B S Gowda (38), who runs a small real estate business in Seshadripuram, has written to the Speaker stating that he has noticed that for the past many days, CM H D Kumaraswamy, opposition party leader B S Yeddyurappa and other ministers’ chambers have been locked. “I am in need of a room. It would be great if you (Speaker) can allot a room that belongs to these elected representatives, which are otherwise left unused. I am ready to pay rent and advance deposit. The same can be used for farmers’ loan waiver,” he stated.

Gowda told TNIE that he visits Vidhana Soudha every week. “I have noticed that these rooms are locked. We vote for these people so that they can do pro-public work. But they seem to be busy with non-public work. It looks like these leaders do not need any rooms. Instead, if they rent out their rooms, they will generate revenue that can be used for farm loans,” he said.

Gowda is ready to pay `10,000 for the CM’s room and `5,000 for the chambers of other ministers. The Speaker was unavailable for comment.