Home States Karnataka

Island dwellers build bridge for themselves

Forty families that live on the Pavoor Uliya island have been working for two months to set up a lifeline for the community.

Published: 24th January 2019 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

MANGALURU: Forty families that live on the Pavoor Uliya island have been working for two months to set up a lifeline for the community.

They have pooled in money to build a 750-ft lock system bridge, which connects the bank on the Adyar side of Netravathi to the island. The `18 lakh project will bring them closer to hospitals, schools and workplaces. Forced to lead an isolated existence, many islanders have moved out over the years. Noticing the migration due to lack of connectivity, residents are now determined to build it themselves, until the government keeps its word.

Gilbert, a villager working on the bridge, shrugs when asked about loss of earning for two months. “We are doing it for our own needs. If the government cannot step in, someone has to do it,” he says.MLA UT Khader said the proposed bridge was stalled due to technical changes. “While an earlier estimate of `4.5 crore proposed movement of bikes, the revised proposal for `6 crore involves a 500-metre pedestrian bridge,” he said, adding he would get the amount released soon.

The villagers are eagerlylooking forward to getting an easier connection to the  nearest hub, which would specially help the elderly residents and young schoolchildren. The bridge is a long-pending necessity, says Lida (55), who lost her mother two years ago to a heart attack while they were waiting for a boat to ferry them to the other side. “There are no shops or emergency services on the island. We have to take a boat even to buy groceries,” she adds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp