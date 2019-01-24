Island dwellers build bridge for themselves

Express News Service

MANGALURU: Forty families that live on the Pavoor Uliya island have been working for two months to set up a lifeline for the community.

They have pooled in money to build a 750-ft lock system bridge, which connects the bank on the Adyar side of Netravathi to the island. The `18 lakh project will bring them closer to hospitals, schools and workplaces. Forced to lead an isolated existence, many islanders have moved out over the years. Noticing the migration due to lack of connectivity, residents are now determined to build it themselves, until the government keeps its word.

Gilbert, a villager working on the bridge, shrugs when asked about loss of earning for two months. “We are doing it for our own needs. If the government cannot step in, someone has to do it,” he says.MLA UT Khader said the proposed bridge was stalled due to technical changes. “While an earlier estimate of `4.5 crore proposed movement of bikes, the revised proposal for `6 crore involves a 500-metre pedestrian bridge,” he said, adding he would get the amount released soon.

The villagers are eagerlylooking forward to getting an easier connection to the nearest hub, which would specially help the elderly residents and young schoolchildren. The bridge is a long-pending necessity, says Lida (55), who lost her mother two years ago to a heart attack while they were waiting for a boat to ferry them to the other side. “There are no shops or emergency services on the island. We have to take a boat even to buy groceries,” she adds.