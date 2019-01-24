Karnataka tourism minister stirs row after ‘abusing’ woman SP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/TUMAKURU: Tourism Minister Sa Ra Mahesh waded into a major controversy after he allegedly verbally abused a woman IPS officer on duty. A video of Mahesh’s spat with Divya Gopinath, the Superintendent of Police of Tumakuru, became public on Wednesday where he is seen reprimanding the officer for merely discharging her duty.

Divya is seen breaking into tears after the altercation with the minister. Mahesh took offence to her stopping him from entering the premises where the ‘kriya samadhi’ of Siddaganga Mutt seer Shivakumara Swamiji was under way on Tuesday evening.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s defence of Mahesh came as a bigger shocker. Speaking to media persons over the alleged issue, Kumaraswamy gave a clean chit to his cabinet and party colleague insisting that he was not at fault even as he acknowledged that the minister did reprimand the officer.

Mahesh had courted controversy previously after an altercation with Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during flood relief works in Kodagu.Central Range IGP B Dayananda had prepared a list of people to be allowed inside the building due to space constraints. After the CM entered the premises, his cabinet ministers Venkatarao Nadagouda and Mahesh tried to follow him when they were stopped by Divya Gopinath. Annoyed over being stopped, the K R Nagar JD(S) MLA allegedly badmouthed the officer. “There is a reason why Sa Ra Mahesh reprimanded her. They told us there were restrictions, but when a cabinet minister tried to enter with me, they didn’t allow him but kept allowing random, unimportant people. They disrespected the minister. Any disrespect to him is disrespect to me,” said the CM.

He acknowledged that some ‘small issues’ did crop up at the event, but he had spoken to the police officers not to make a big deal out of them. “He (Mahesh) spoke only of the disrespect being meted out to ministers. It is his responsibility to highlight when mistakes are made due to officers’ oversight. He is not at fault,” he added.

We have to do our job, says Tumakuru SP

While the language that the minister used is not audible in the video that went viral, the officer can be seen breaking into tears even as she is being consoled by minister S R Srinivas who asked her not to make an issue out of the matter with folded hands.

Divya Gopinath had been serving as SP of Tumakuru till recently when she was sent on requested leave but had returned from her native Kochi to help with security arrangements. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Divya said that she would not take the incident seriously as such flare-ups were inevitable during events held on such a massive scale.

“We have to do our job and I was doing it. We placed restrictions at specific points for smooth conduct of the event when such crowds gather at a place. Small issues do crop up, but the larger interest was ensuring that more people get a last glimpse of the seer,” she said.

The central range IGP, while speaking to reporters, clarified that he was not aware of the incident and will react only after getting information in detail.