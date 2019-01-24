Home States Karnataka

Niti Aayog proposes hospitals under PPP

Finalisation of people for implementing this PPP module will be through a tender.

Published: 24th January 2019 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

By Rashmi Belur
Express News Service

BENGALURU: To make it easy for beneficiaries of the Ayushmaan Bharath scheme, Niti Aayog has proposed setting up of hospitals at district headquarters across the state under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model.

In this regard Niti Aayog has asked for opinions from the state governments, and is also organising a meeting soon with the principal secretaries of the Health and Family Welfare departments of all states at New Delhi.

According to the information available from the state department of Health and Family Welfare, Niti Aayog has proposed setting up hospitals in the districts where there are no multi-speciality hospitals run by private people. The idea is to setup hospitals in private partnership so that the beneficiaries of the Ayushmaan Bharath health scheme will be linked to these hospitals.

Finalisation of people for implementing this PPP module will be through a tender. “We do not have the full details about this proposed scheme. But as per our information, this will be on 60:40 basis where 60% of the investment will be from the public and 40% from the private. This is not yet finalised, but this is what we are told in the official communication received from Niti Aayog,” said a senior official from the state department of health and family welfare.

“Considering the fact that several district headquarters across the nation do not have private hospital with all facilities available, Niti Aayog has decided to roll out a scheme in association with private entities,” said a member of Niti Aayog.

In 2018, the Union government launched a health scheme targeting 10 crore families from underprivileged families. Under this scheme, poor people in the country are eligible for cashless treatment worth `5 lakh in all government hospitals, and a few selected private hospitals. Moreover, the scheme also aims to cater to 150,000 new health and wellness centers which will provide free health treatment and low-cost medicines for the poor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp