Power line will run to Goa through Western Ghats

BENGALURU: A 400-kV power transmission line from Karnataka to Goa is on the cards for power evacuation from generation projects located at Rajgarh (Tamnar) in Chhattisgarh. Part of the National Grid System, this additional feed line will be implemented by Goa Tamnar Transmission Project Ltd at a cost of `265.57 crore.

This transmission line is similar to the 400-kV DC line of Power Grid Corporation of India that was erected across Kodagu to supply power to Kerala. At present, the project proponents have sought approval for diversion of 177 hectares of forest land in Karnataka, to provide power to Goa.

The transmission line will span the three districts of Uttara Kannada, Belagavi and Dharwad in Karnataka, and South Goa district in Goa. The line will start from Narendra village in Dharwad district and terminate at Xeldem village in Goa. The total length of the project route in Karnataka is 77.64 km. Out of this, 31.8 km is in the forest, 6.61 km in Dandeli Wildlife Sanctuary and the rest is revenue land.

Currently, the project proponents are seeking approval for diversion of 177 hectares of forest area under the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980. Out of 33 villages, the most affected will be Devalli, Anmod, Warkhapatye, Watre, Malwad and Deganya -- losing anywhere between 32.90 and 11.14 hectares each of forest land. Villages like Surapur, Kirhalsi, Kottur, Niralkatti, Durgadkere, Gashtoli and Guladkoppa will lose revenue lands between 19.41 and 8.42 hectares each.

Justifying the proposed route through forest areas, deputy manager Y S Kamal of Goa Tamnar Transmission Project Ltd, Dharwad, said, “This route involves minimum forest, wildlife and revenue land. It has minimum crossings in terms of rail, road and the existing power line. In Dandeli Sanctuary, there is a 220kV line and one 110kV KPTCL line feeding Goa. But the KPTCL line is defunct from the Goa border to Anmod village. Beyond Anmod, this line is charged and feeds Anmod sub-station, so this line cannot be used. As per directions of the chief wildlife warden, the proposed line has been aligned in such a way that it will use the defunct 110-kV corridor, thereby avoiding a new corridor wherever possible.”

On December 19, an application was re-submitted to APCCF (forest conservation) for diversion of 177 hectares of forest land.