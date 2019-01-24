Priyanka will campaign in Karnataka: Congress leaders

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress leaders in Karnataka are euphoric over Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s entry into politics, and hope that it will help boost the party’s prospects in the Lok Sabha polls.“She has a pan-India appeal. We will invite her to campaign in Karnataka and she will be campaigning here during the LS polls,” said Congress general secretary and Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka B K Hariprasad.

Priyanka was on Wednesday appointed general secretary of Eastern Uttar Pradesh.

“She is already looking after Amethi, represented by Rahul Gandhi, and Rae Bareli, represented by Sonia Gandhi, for the past 2-3 terms and is well-versed with the ground situation. The Congress would expect more support from the new generation,” he said.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president Eshwar Khandre is also of the view that her appointment will help the party in Karnataka. “It will help the party across the country, including Karnataka. She will further strengthen the Congress, that is already rejuvenated with victories in three states.’’

“It is exciting, from the morning I have had many calls from UP. The mood has changed and I will be there to campaign for the Congress too. Priyanka has been active in UP all these years, especially in Rae Bareili and Amethi. She has dynamism and charisma,’’ said senior Congress leader Margaret Alva.

Both Amethi and Rae Bareli will come under Eastern UP. Western UP has been assigned to Jyotiraditya Scindia who brought the Congress to power in Madhya Pradesh.