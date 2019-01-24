Residents join hands to restore Nidasheshi lake in Koppal

Shreepad Ayachit By

KOPPAL: Residents of 20 villages in Kushtagi taluk of Koppal district have come together to rejuvenate a 300-acre lake on their own.Drawing inspiration from a lake rejuvenation project implemented by actor Yash’s Yashomarga Foundation a couple of years ago, these residents have decided to rejuvenate the lake located at Nidasheshi village by mobilising funds on their own. Yashomarga Foundation had rejuvenated a lake at Talloor village in Yelburga taluk of the district.

The Nidasheshi lake with a catchment area of 7,000 acres is the only source of water for these 20 villages, including Kalakabandi, Yelaburti, Hire Aralihalli and Shakapur, in the rain-dependent Kushtagi taluk.“With the farming community facing consecutive droughts, the villagers have vowed to make all-out efforts to desilt and rejuvenate the lake,” said Devendrappa Balootagi, a progressive farmer. The farmers are not alone. Several local organisations have also joined them in this venture. “The entire restoration project could cost about `2 crore,” he said.

Incidentally, Devendrappa’s son Ramesh Balootagi was instrumental in getting Talloor lake rejuvenated by the Yashoa Marga Foundation. A first preparatory meeting in connection with the rejuvenation project was held last week.

The villagers want to ensure that the lake is rejuvenated before the commencement of the monsoon so that water can be stored to help farmers in agricultural activities.