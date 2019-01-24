Home States Karnataka

Residents join hands to restore Nidasheshi lake in Koppal

Residents of 20 villages in Kushtagi taluk of Koppal district have come together to rejuvenate a 300-acre lake on their own.

Published: 24th January 2019 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

Ramesh Balootagi with others at Nidasheshi Lake in Kushtagi taluk of Koppal district | Express

By Shreepad Ayachit
Express News Service

KOPPAL: Residents of 20 villages in Kushtagi taluk of Koppal district have come together to rejuvenate a 300-acre lake on their own.Drawing inspiration from a lake rejuvenation project implemented by actor Yash’s Yashomarga Foundation a couple of years ago, these residents have decided to rejuvenate the lake located at Nidasheshi village by mobilising funds on their own. Yashomarga Foundation had rejuvenated a lake at Talloor village in Yelburga taluk of the district.

The Nidasheshi lake with a catchment area of  7,000 acres is the only source of water for these 20 villages, including Kalakabandi, Yelaburti, Hire Aralihalli and Shakapur, in the rain-dependent Kushtagi taluk.“With the farming community facing consecutive droughts, the villagers have vowed to make all-out efforts to desilt and rejuvenate the lake,” said Devendrappa Balootagi, a progressive farmer. The farmers are not alone. Several local organisations have also joined them in this venture. “The entire restoration project could cost about `2 crore,” he said.

Incidentally, Devendrappa’s son Ramesh Balootagi was instrumental in getting Talloor lake rejuvenated by the Yashoa Marga Foundation. A first preparatory meeting in connection with the rejuvenation project was held last week.

The villagers want to ensure that the lake is rejuvenated before the commencement of the monsoon so that water can be stored to help farmers in agricultural activities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp