State to depict 1924 INC session at R-Day parade

Karnataka’s tableau at the Republic Day parade in New Delhi on Saturday will showcase the historic Belgaum Indian National Congress session of 1924 chaired by Mahatma Gandhi.

Published: 24th January 2019 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka tableau on display at Rajpath during the full dress rehearsal for the 70th Republic Day Parade, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Express photo by Shekhar yadav

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka’s tableau at the Republic Day parade in New Delhi on Saturday will showcase the historic Belgaum Indian National Congress session of 1924 chaired by Mahatma Gandhi. This was the first and the last session chaired by the father of the nation.

The Centre has decided on the Mahatma Gandhi theme this year to mark his 150th birth anniversary.
Of the 30 states, tableaux from 17 have been chosen, including the one from Karnataka. This is the 10th year that Karnataka’s tableaux has been chosen for the Republic Day parade.

It was in 1924 that the 39th Indian Congress session was held in Belagavi. It was during this session that the concept of India’s tricolour flag came up. The stage created in Belagavi during the session was named Vijayanagar and the entrance gate looked like Virupaksha Temple in Hampi. The participants were given only Khadi clothes to wear. There was also a huge kitchen set up at the time. All this will be showcased in the tableau.

According to Mysuru Gireesha, who is in charge of the tableau, the state has won five awards at Republic Day parades in the last 10 years. Artist Shashidhar Adapa has created the tableau with the help of other artists.

