‘Absconding’ MLA J N Ganesh says he was provoked by Anand Singh

By Express News Service

BALLARI: Days after he allegedly assaulted Congress MLA from Vijayanagar Anand Singh, Kampli MLA J N Ganesh took to social media saying that he was provoked by the former. Ganesh has been absconding after the alleged attack on Anand at a resort outside Bengaluru.

A letter purportedly written by Ganesh to the people of his constituency — that has been making the rounds — states that he was forced to attack Anand only after the latter started to beat him.

The letter says that he (Ganesh) is a victim of false allegations and the episode is a conspiracy by Anand and his nephew Sandeep Singh to “tarnish his reputation”.

Ganesh says in the letter that Anand abused him. He adds that Anand said he was responsible for he (Ganesh) contesting as an Independent in the 2013 polls. “He abused me for going to Delhi seeking support to make MLA Tukaram a minister,” the letter says.

ALSO READ: Karnataka Congress brawl: Did Ganesh attack his political guru Anand Singh after provocation?

Talking about Anand’s “plans” to defeat Hagaribommanahalli MLA Bheema Naik, Ganesh said Anand threatened to get him defeated in Kampli.

“He abused my community and kicked me on my chest... He went on to abuse me and asked me to lead him to Naik’s room. I was forced to take him there, where he demanded an apology from Naik for abusing him in the CLP meeting and tried to assault him. When I interfered, he twisted my thumb and hit me on my back with a bed lamp. I had no other choice but to react. Party seniors know this,” Ganesh says, adding that he had no intention of assaulting Anand. He said Anand was trying to end his career.

READ: Did Karnataka Congress MLA Anand Singh's 'spying' on colleagues lead to brawl at resort?

Ganesh has appealed to the people of Kampli not to believe rumours, saying that he will not leave the constituency. The handwritten letter, available with TNIE, bears his signature as J N Ganesh in English, while his post on Facebook page — Kampli Congress — has his signature in Kannada.

The page has photographs of Ganesh and senior Congress leaders like Santosh Lad, Siddaramaiah and Dinesh Gundu Rao. However, the letter written by Ganesh does not find space in his Facebook account.

District Congress Committee (DCC) member Kolagal Anjaneya said the Facebook post belongs to Ganesh and the letter was written by him. However, DCC president Mohammed Rafiq called it a fake post.