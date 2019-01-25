After floods, now Madikeri faces water crisis

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Even before the onset of summer, Madikeri, which suffered a deluge just five months ago, is now facing acute scarcity of drinking water. Locals complain that the City Muncipal Council is supplying grimy drinking water once a week.

“It has been five days since we received water supply from the CMC. If this is the situation now, what are we to do in summer?” questioned Sandhya, a resident.

Meanwhile, Madikeri CMC officials visited the Kunda Mestri water supply unit near Galibeedu only to find out that it was not properly maintained. The temporary dam built with sand bags had washed off and no was water being stored so far, which has worsened the situation in the city. “We have asked officials to repair the water storage unit immediately.

The flow of water has changed direction after the natural calamity, resulting in water shortage,” said officials. She added that the entire district may face water scarcity.

