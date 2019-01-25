Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Congress MLA Anand Singh has fracture in eye socket, broken rib

Forensic studies show that a force of one pound has to be applied from a distance of five feet to cause fracture of the socket bone.

MLA Anand Singh

Karnataka Congress MLA Anand Singh was assaulted by colleagues at Eagleton resort. (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress MLA from Vijayanagara in Ballari district, Anand Singh, who was badly assaulted by Kampli MLA J N Ganesh last Saturday night during a brawl at a resort, has suffered a fracture in the eye socket and a broken rib in addition to other external injuries. He might have to remain in hospital for at least one more week.

Opthalmologist Dr Bhujang Shetty, who examined him, said there was also bleeding in the outer eye. “We have prescribed medication for now, but if it does not work, the MLA might have to undergo surgery in about a week’s time”, he told TNIE. 

Ganesh has been missing ever since the incident. Four days after a complaint was filed, police teams were formed to trace him. Inspector General of Police (central range) B Dayananda said, “His phone is switched off. We are in hot pursuit of him.’’

Trying to reconstruct how Anand’s eye socket may have been fractured, forensic expert Dr Dinesh Rao said, “It could not have been caused by flinging a flower pot or a wooden lathi, but only by very hard punches or kicks. The MLA also has a fractured rib and other external injuries like swelling all over his body. All these point to a very severe assault. Forensic studies show that a force of one pound has to be applied from a distance of five feet to cause fracture of the socket bone.’’

THE INJURIES

  1. Anand Singh has suffered bleeding in the outer eye

  2. There are also external injuries and swelling on the body

  3. Forensic expert says it points to severe assault by blunt force

‘Ganesh beating Anand Singh is wrong’

Harihar Congress MLA S Ramappa, who was a witness, said, “The two MLAs were a little distance away from our room. When me and MLA Raghu Murthy went there around 5 am, they were fighting. We don’t know about Anand Singh falling down because he was already lying sprawled on the floor. Apparently, there was commotion from around 3.30 am itself. We calmed them down and separated them. People have elected us for doing their work and not to be quarrelling. It is wrong for us to fight. Ganesh beating him up is wrong.’’

