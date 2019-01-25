Home States Karnataka

Body donation sees a rise in Davangere

According to the Lions Club, the number of people who voluntarily registered for donation has doubled this year compared to last year.

Published: 25th January 2019 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Arpitha I
Express News Service

DAVANGERE: Even as medical colleges are facing a scarcity of cadavers for the purpose of dissection, people of Davangere are pledging their bodies for donation. According to the Lions Club, the number of people who voluntarily registered for donation has doubled this year compared to last year.

T M Panchaksharaiah, Lions Club district coordinator of voluntary body donation, told TNIE that in 2016-17, around 300 people registered and that number has doubled in 2018.  In the last three years, the club has received 70 bodies which were given to medical colleges.

“People are becoming aware of the merits of body donation. A few years ago, people thought body donation is wrong because they thought the soul may not attain ‘mukti’ if the body is donated. But today people are becoming practical,” Panchaksharaiah said.  He said awareness programmes have paved the way for the increase in rate of registration. “Instead of burying or burning, people can donate the bodies, which will help medical students,” he added.

Dr Mahantesh Ramannavar, anatomy professor of BM Kankanwadi Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya of KLE University in Belagavi, who dissected the body of his own father for anatomy students, said doctors have to follow some rules while accepting the body. They will accept the body only if the cause of death is natural and they will check the death certificate to prevent medico-legal cases, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Davangere body donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Zhang Shuai, right, and Samantha Stosur pose for a photo with their trophy after winning the women's doubles final against Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos at the Australian Open in Melbourne. | AP
Samantha Stosur, Zhang Shuai win Australian Open women's doubles title
Cheteshwar Pujara during a match in Chandigarh. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: Check out some rare photos of Indian cricket's 'Mr Dependable'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp