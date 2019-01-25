Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Congress starts poll preparation, talks about candidates

KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao said he was not part of the meetings, as he wanted party leaders from different LS constituencies to speak openly before the AICC General Secretary.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka KC Venugopal on Thursday held a series of meetings with his party leaders from Kolar, Davangere, Chikkaballapur and Tumakuru to discuss Lok Sabha poll preparations and seek their views on party candidates.

Venugopal is said to have told his party leaders that winability will be the only criteria for giving party tickets. Sources said sitting MPs in the party will resist any attempt to deny them tickets or give their constituencies to coalition partner JD (S), as both the parties have decided to face the elections together.
Senior Congress leader and MP from Chikballapur Veerappa Moily said the party high command will take a decision on seat-sharing. Party MPs and workers opinion will be taken into consideration before taking any decision on giving tickets. Congress MPs in the state have won 2014 elections despite Modi wave, he said.

MPS, MLAs, Zilla Panchayat Presidents, members and other leaders from the districts attended the meetings. Venugopal will continue to hold similar meetings with leaders from all districts, said a party leader. KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao said he was not part of the meetings, as he wanted party leaders from different LS constituencies to speak openly before the AICC General Secretary.

