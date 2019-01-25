JD(S)-Congress' coordination panel readies drought ‘reply’, discusses LS seat-sharing

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The JD(S)-Congress coalition government’s coordination committee, headed by Siddaramaiah, met for the first time this year on Thursday. At a time when many political episodes in the state have come as an embarrassment to the government and in particular, the Congress, the committee made all attempts to make the meeting seem like it was all about things that really mattered to people.

The committee comprises Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal and JD(S) secretary general Danish Ali.

The highlight of the discussions was the situation of drought, prompted perhaps by BJP’s statewide tour to assess the situation. Four teams led by Revenue Minister R V Deshpande, Agriculture Minister Shivashankar Reddy, Cooperation Minister Bandeppa Kashempur and RDPR Minister Krishna Byregowda will oversee the drought relief measures, Siddaramaiah said. “They have already started visiting drought-hit villages, meeting officials and taking stock of the situation. The key focus areas are drinking water, fodder and jobs to ensure that people don’t migrate,” Siddaramaiah added. The teams will cover all villages before the next legislative session begins. While Siddaramaiah said that recent political incidents were discussed, he insisted that the Anand Singh-Ganesh assault case was an internal party matter.

The preliminary discussion on seat-sharing also began on Thursday but detailed meetings on the subject will only commence next week.

The issue of Kumaraswamy withholding some appointments made by the Congress to boards, corporations and posts of parliamentary secretaries was raised in the meeting. While a green signal has been given to all, the post of chairman of the pollution control board still remains the bone of contention. Even as the Congress is pushing for Chikkaballapur MLA Dr Sudhakar Reddy’s appointment to be approved, Kumaraswamy is said to have refused to budge. Other appointments are likely to be cleared soon.

Dalit activists gherao CM

A group of Dalit activists who had gathered outside Kumarakrupa Guest House on Thursday shouted slogans as Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy entered the venue. Angered over the delay in implementing the quota for promotion of SC/ST government staff, activists accused the CM of being anti-Dalit. Kumaraswamy, who was taken by surprise, hurried into the guest house without stopping to address the crowd. “The CM is disgusted to even look at us. He is not above the Constitution to stall a bill cleared by the President. This government is against us and we want it to go,” said M Venkatswamy, president, RPI, and SC/ST employees association.

Three ‘absentee’ MLAs respond to Siddu’s show-cause notice

Bengaluru: Five days after they were issued show-cause notices by Congres Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah for skipping a crucial CLP meeting, three Congress legislators have responded. Former minister and Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, who had turned into a headache for the Congress party, in a letter, has insisted that he will not quit the party. His aide and Athani MLA Mahesh Kumathalli has also responded to Siddaramaiah’s notice pledging loyalty to the party. While B Nagendra of Ballari had cited court hearing as his excuse, Chincholli MLA Umesh Jadhav has not responded.

“We will see what action needs to be taken,” said Siddaramaiah. Sources from the party suggest that all erring MLAs will now be asked to visit Siddaramaiah in person and give assurance.

“Those who do not conform will either be removed from the party or will quit themselves,” said the source. Ramesh Jarkiholi and Mahesh Kumathalli are said to have cited personal reasons including lack of flights to return in time for the meeting as their excuse.