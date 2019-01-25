Experts to study use of blast material near Krishna Raja Sagara

By Express News Service

MYSURU: In a bid to end confusion over banning use of blast materials in and around Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS) reservoir fearing threat to the reservoir, the Mandya district authority has assigned Pune-based CPWD scientist A K Gosh and two others to conduct trial blasts to know whether it would affect the reservoir.

Deputy Commissioner Manju Shree has permitted the agency comprising three experts to carry out the test from January 28. The expert team that had visited KRS in December visited in and around the reservoir and felt that there is a need for further study using machineries.

It is said the experts will use blast materials from quarry units on the north bank. The Deputy Commissioner wanted a detailed report on long-term implication on use of blast materials.