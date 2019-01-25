Home States Karnataka

Love at first kite in Goa, this foreign couple is back in India

Wieslaw Gwizdala from Poland and Ria Swastika from Indonesia first met during a kite festival in Goa in 2015.

Published: 25th January 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

kite festival

Wieslaw Gwizdala from Poland and Ria Swastika from Indonesia with their kites in Hubballi on Thursday | D Hemanth

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: A kite-flying enthusiast couple was the centre of attraction at the inaugural day of the international kite festival in Hubballi on Thursday. 

Wieslaw Gwizdala from Poland and Ria Swastika from Indonesia first met during a kite festival in Goa in 2015. They fell in love and got married in Poland in 2016. Ever since their first meeting, the couple did not miss any major kite festival in India.

“We have participated in international kite festivals at Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa and this is the first time we are participating in such an event in Karnataka. We are also amazed with the spicy curries of North Karnataka and jowar roti,” Wieslaw said.

The couple have their pictures printed on their kites and they often fly them together. “I am happy to be here and I have an emotional attachment with kite festivals as I met Wieslaw in one such event,” Ria said.
NGO Kshmatha is organising the two-day festival near Oxford College in Hubballi.

A large kite dedicated to the Siddaganga seer, who passed away in Tumakuru recently, was a major attraction. V K Rao and other members of the Bengaluru Kite Club launched the kite that had the seer’s picture amidst cheers from the audience.

