Karnataka man with 3 ‘wives’ booked after first partner's complaint

A Gokak-based retired CRPF soldier has landed in trouble after marrying three women.

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A Gokak-based retired CRPF soldier has landed in trouble after marrying three women. A case of harassment has been registered against Ajit Madar after his first wife approached the police, demanding justice for herself and punishment for her husband. 

To teach a fitting lesson to Madar (40), Drakshayani lodged a complaint at the Police Commissioner office as well as the Women’s Police Station in Belagavi against him, his family and his third wife, Jayashree Suryavanshi, who happens to be a political leader. 

What surprised Drakshayani was the way the leader, who had intervened to help Madar resolve his dispute with the first two wives, fell in love with him. She then tied the knot with him, and became his third wife recently.

Drakshayani said in her complaint that after her marriage to Madar in 2011, the couple was blessed with two daughters, and did not face any marital discord. However, Madar had an affair with a married woman, Seema Chouhan, from Kangrali village in Belagavi taluk, and married her in  2017. 

He had also taken the second wife to Patna, Bihar, where he was posted. According to sources, the first husband of Seema had also lodged a complaint with the police, saying his wife had gone missing when she had actually left for Patna with Madar. The two stayed together at Patna and later had a baby girl.

“After I learnt about the second marriage of my husband, I had complained to the CRPF Commandant regarding his illicit affairs and marriage. Then my husband was sent on a 15-day leave by his officers, who warned him to get his family disputes resolved before joining duty,’’ Drakshayani said in her complaint. While Madar was on leave, he met Jayashree, a young political leader from Kittur, and sought her help to resolve his marital disputes with the first two wives.

However, she fell in love with him and both of them decided to get married. According to Drakshayani, Jayashree got her marriage to Madar registered secretly on December 31.  Madar is absconding, a police inspector added.

