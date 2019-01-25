Home States Karnataka

Chincholi MLA Umesh Jadhav says he is unsure of continuing with Congress

Jadhav said that some Congress leaders from Kalaburagi held a procession outside his residence recently.

By Ramkrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Chincholi MLA Umesh Jadhav still seems to be uncertain about whether or not to continue in Congress. Jadhav, who had been incommunicado for the past 10 days, arrived in his native – Bedsoor tanda of Kalagi village in Kalaburagi – on Wednesday evening to take part in the death anniversary of his father Gopal Jadhav on Thursday. 

Jadhav told reporters that he is an “original Congressman” and that some senior leaders of the party’s district unit were spreading rumours about him quitting. He went on to add that owing to the humiliation from senior party leaders, he is unsure of whether he wants to continue with Congress.

Jadhav said that some Congress leaders from Kalaburagi held a procession outside his residence recently. “They brought a banner that read that I had sold myself for `50 crore,” he said.

“Ever since the coalition government came to power, developmental works have come to a standstill in Chincholi. Officers don’t bother to respond to my proposals. If I was a minister, the same officers would have come to me for work. What should I do to get work done in my constituency?” he asked.
When asked what he would do if he was given a Cabinet berth now, he said that he would not accept the offer.

