Mysuru city railway station to get new look, better amenities

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The city railway station will soon sport a better look besides offering better amenities with a touch of the modern. The foundation for the redevelopment of the station was by laid by Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha on Thursday. The works are estimated to cost 15 crore.

As per the plan, 6.18 crore will be spent on improvement and expansion of the circulating area to allow for free movement of vehicles of all types. This will be done by expanding the 20-metre-wide road with median. Also, 2.24 crore will be spent on improvements at the second entry gate (west side entry facing Central Food Technological Research Institute), 2.21 crore on full length shelter for all the platforms, 2.2 crore on improvements at waiting rooms and halls with upgraded amenities to meet the demands of early morning and late night arrivals and departures, 98 lakh on improving illumination at both the platforms and circulation area akin to airports.

Also, 66 lakh will be spent on improving the building facade, and 49 lakh on the construction of an executive lounge with modern amenities to cater to the needs of passengers, mostly foreigners.

