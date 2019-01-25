Home States Karnataka

Narayana Murthy plans to develop National Institute of Engineering at Mysuru

It is his desire that NIE should produce greats like Sir C V Raman and Sathyendranath Bose, sources privy to the discussion said.

Published: 25th January 2019 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy on Thursday met Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara to discuss his plans to develop his alma mater, the National Institute of Engineering in Mysuru, into a world-class institution. Parameshwara said, “It will all be done privately and there will be no government commitment by way of finances. The assembly will have to take it up, discuss it and ratify it.’’ 

Narayana Murthy wants to make NIE a globally renowned institution akin to the top 15 universities of the world, from where discoveries and inventions are reported every month. The institute should transform India and help students reach the frontiers of knowledge. It is his desire that NIE should produce greats like Sir C V Raman and Sathyendranath Bose, sources privy to the discussion said.

