Home States Karnataka

Operation 'Kamala': HD Kumaraswamy says Congress MLA offered gift; BJP rejects charge

Operation Lotus is a reference to the BJP allegedly luring several opposition MLAs to resign their assembly membership and defect and win the election on the saffron party ticket.

Published: 25th January 2019 11:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

HD Kumaraswamy

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Just when the dust over resort politics was settling down in Karnataka, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has made fresh allegations of MLA poaching. Reiterating that “Operation Kamala” was still alive and thriving, the CM alleged that a Congress MLA was approached as recently as Thursday evening with “gifts”.

BJP state chief  B S Yeddyurappa, who is heading a statewide tour to survey drought-relief measures taken by the Congress-JD(S) coalition government, has rubbished Kumaraswamy’s allegations insisting that they are mere diversion tactics to take the focus away from his government’s failures.

PM Modi should answer where his party getting money to poach Congress MLAs: Kumaraswamy

“Operation Kamala is still going on. Even last night (Thursday) they called a legislator asking him where “the gift” should be sent to,” Kumaraswamy alleged, adding that the Congress MLA in question had turned down the saffron party’s offer. “It isn’t a small gift ... it is expensive. I want to ask Yeddyurappa where are such expensive gifts coming from?” he said. The CM’s statement comes a day after coordination committee chief Siddaramaiah claimed that there was no ongoing “Operation Kamala.”

Yeddyurappa, in turn, alleged that Kumaraswamy was luring BJP MLAs. “It was the CM himself who approached our Aland MLA and tried to lure him. CM’s frustration exposes that everything is not alright in the government,” Yeddyurappa said in a statement. Yeddyurappa told reporters in Kolar that there was no need for “Operation Kamala” since the government will fall on its own.

No threat to coalition government, says Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy

Kumaraswamy’s allegations come at a time when Congress is dealing with the crisis of legislators beating each other up. “You will be shell-shocked if someone told you how much it is,” Kumaraswamy said when asked how much bribe was being offered by the BJP to the ruling government MLAs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
H D Kumaraswamy Operation Lotus Karnataka Congress   B S Yeddyurappa JD(S) Operation Kamala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Zhang Shuai, right, and Samantha Stosur pose for a photo with their trophy after winning the women's doubles final against Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos at the Australian Open in Melbourne. | AP
Samantha Stosur, Zhang Shuai win Australian Open women's doubles title
Cheteshwar Pujara during a match in Chandigarh. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: Check out some rare photos of Indian cricket's 'Mr Dependable'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp