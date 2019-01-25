Home States Karnataka

Relief for BJP leader Eshwarappa, 7 others in poll code violation case

The complaint was filed by Shashidhara Bagali, the then tahsildar of Ballari taluk, on November 19, 2011. Subsequently, Ballari Rural Police filed a chargesheet. 

Published: 25th January 2019 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flags

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A special court set up to deal with criminal cases pertaining to elected representatives has acquitted BJP leader K S Eshwarappa and seven others booked by the Election Commission of India for violating the model code of conduct by allegedly misusing a religious institution to promote political activity in Sanganakallu of Ballari Rural constituency during the 2011 bypoll. Reason: Eyewitnesses, including the complainant tahsildar, turned hostile. 

The accused were MLA  Eshwarappa, former MLC Shashil Namoshi, the then BJP candidate P Gadhilingappa, former MLA B Shivaramareddy, S Indushekar and three priests of Sri Anjaneya Swamy Temple — Umamaheshwari, Ramanjaneya and Seetharama. The priests were booked for allegedly allowing the other accused to use the temple premises for political activity and not inform the same to the jurisdictional police. In the judgment, Judge B V Patil has said the evidence of material witnesses examined suffered from material contradictions and discrepancies, and the same did not corroborate with evidence of material witnesses. 

The court also found that the evidence produced by the prosecution was insufficient.
“None of the witnesses deposed about misusing the religious place by the accused to promote and propagate their political activity. The eyewitnesses have shown their total hostility to the case of the prosecution,” the special court said. 

The complaint was filed by Shashidhara Bagali, the then tahsildar of Ballari taluk, on November 19, 2011. Subsequently, Ballari Rural Police filed a chargesheet. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K S Eshwarappa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Zhang Shuai, right, and Samantha Stosur pose for a photo with their trophy after winning the women's doubles final against Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos at the Australian Open in Melbourne. | AP
Samantha Stosur, Zhang Shuai win Australian Open women's doubles title
Cheteshwar Pujara during a match in Chandigarh. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: Check out some rare photos of Indian cricket's 'Mr Dependable'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp