Home States Karnataka

Starting 2020, Sainik School of Bijapur likely to open its doors for girls

In the current academic year, the Sainik School Chhingchhip in Mizoram opened its doors to six girls in Class 6, and the Sainik School in Lucknow 15 girls in Class 9.

Published: 25th January 2019 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: If everything goes as per the plans of the Ministry of Defence (MoD), the Sainik School of Bijapur -- one of the feeder institutions that prepares future inductees for the armed forces -- will open its doors for girls by 2020.

Currently, only two Sainik schools in the country give admission to girls. In the current academic year, the Sainik School Chhingchhip in Mizoram opened its doors to six girls in Class 6, and the Sainik School in Lucknow 15 girls in Class 9. The admissions to the Sainik School of Bijapur are likely to start from 2020-21. The officials concerned have submitted a report on the availability of infrastructure and teaching and non-teaching staffers in the event admissions are allowed for girls.

According to a source, “The MoD had planned to start admissions for girls from the academic year 2019-20, but lack of infrastructure and non-availability of the women staffers forced them to postpone the plan for a year. As per the current availability of the infrastructure, only ten girls can be accommodated in the institution.”

There is also hope that inducting girls into these institutions will motivate the MoD to start the entry of girls in the prestigious National Defence Academy (NDA), which is currently a joint services academy for boys.

The admissions will be granted by conducting entrance exams and it will be only from Class 6. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sainik School of Bijapur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Zhang Shuai, right, and Samantha Stosur pose for a photo with their trophy after winning the women's doubles final against Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos at the Australian Open in Melbourne. | AP
Samantha Stosur, Zhang Shuai win Australian Open women's doubles title
Cheteshwar Pujara during a match in Chandigarh. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: Check out some rare photos of Indian cricket's 'Mr Dependable'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp