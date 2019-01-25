Starting 2020, Sainik School of Bijapur likely to open its doors for girls

Mahesh M Goudar By

VIJAYAPURA: If everything goes as per the plans of the Ministry of Defence (MoD), the Sainik School of Bijapur -- one of the feeder institutions that prepares future inductees for the armed forces -- will open its doors for girls by 2020.

Currently, only two Sainik schools in the country give admission to girls. In the current academic year, the Sainik School Chhingchhip in Mizoram opened its doors to six girls in Class 6, and the Sainik School in Lucknow 15 girls in Class 9. The admissions to the Sainik School of Bijapur are likely to start from 2020-21. The officials concerned have submitted a report on the availability of infrastructure and teaching and non-teaching staffers in the event admissions are allowed for girls.

According to a source, “The MoD had planned to start admissions for girls from the academic year 2019-20, but lack of infrastructure and non-availability of the women staffers forced them to postpone the plan for a year. As per the current availability of the infrastructure, only ten girls can be accommodated in the institution.”

There is also hope that inducting girls into these institutions will motivate the MoD to start the entry of girls in the prestigious National Defence Academy (NDA), which is currently a joint services academy for boys.

The admissions will be granted by conducting entrance exams and it will be only from Class 6.

