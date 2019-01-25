Home States Karnataka

Will fight LS polls together: Coalition partners 

Representatives of the JD(S) and Congress — who took part in the coordination committee meeting on Friday — came out reassured of going into the Lok Sabha polls as a joint force.

BENGALURU: Representatives of the JD(S) and Congress — who took part in the coordination committee meeting on Friday — came out reassured of going into the Lok Sabha polls as a joint force. Friday’s meeting — led by committee chairman Siddaramaiah — marked the official beginning of seat-sharing discussions between the coalition partners. While no demands have been put across on the number of seats or choice of constituencies, leaders of both parties claimed that their joint vision was 25 out of 28 LS seats. 

“Preliminary discussions have taken place. We will again meet in the next 3-4 days and decide on the number and choice of constituencies depending on the ground situation. Numbers can be discussed only when H D Deve Gowda is around,” said Siddaramaiah. 

While  Gowda and Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on multiple occasions have hinted at their party contesting in at least 10-12 seats, members of the committee claimed that no numbers were put on the table for discussion on Friday. 

“There will be many more rounds of discussions. We have made no demands. Our common agenda is to win the maximum number of seats for the coalition and stop the BJP from even opening an account, if possible,” said Danish Ali, Secretary General, JD(S).

