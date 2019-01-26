Congress names Ramalinga chief of KPCC panel

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress may, after all, have managed to placate its seniors who were miffed over not being included in the coalition government cabinet. After naming H K Patil as chief of the campaign committee, AICC chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday appointed former minister and Bengaluru strongman Ramalinga Reddy as chairman of KPCC coordination committee. Reddy will head a 28-member team that includes former CM Siddaramaiah, DyCM G Parameshwara, ministers D K Shivakumar, M B Patil, K J George and Krishna Byregowda.

Fully aware of the influence Ramalinga Reddy wields in all three Lok Sabha constituencies within Bengaluru city, Congress hopes to benefit from his appointment in the upcoming LS polls. While members of the Reddy community had threatened to distance themselves from the Congress over non-inclusion of Ramalinga Reddy even in the second round of cabinet expansion, the party hopes to pacify the leader as well as the community with the appointment.

“A couple of days ago, the KPCC chief conveyed to me that they intend to make me the chief of coordination committee. It is my party and I will work for it. I did not reject the offer,” Ramalinga Reddy told TNIE, adding that he will soon take charge and call for meetings with all members.

The AICC has also made appointments to Pradesh Election, Publicity, Media coordination committees and Election Management team in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls. In all, 22 leaders including KPCC chief Dinesh Gundu Rao, leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Siddaramaiah, K H Muniyappa, Satish Jarkiholi, M Veerappa Moily, B K Hariprasad and others will be part of the Pradesh Election Committee.

Legislative Council member C M Ibrahim has been appointed chairman of the publicity committee consisting of 26 members including ministers U T Khader, Priyank Kharge, M T B Nagaraj and Shivashankar Reddy. Prakash Rathod, M Narayanaswamy and three others have been appointed to the Election Management Committee while 11 people including MLC Rizwan Arshad will be part of media coordination committee.