Cop seeks IGP nod to file case against SP

By Express News Service

MANDYA: Superintendent of Police Amit Singh may find himself in a tight spot as a police inspector has sought permission from his higher authorities to initiate legal action against him.It’s also for the first time in the history of the district police that a sub-ordinate officer has been making an effort to initiate legal proceedings against his superior, IPS officer Amit Singh.

In his letter, a copy of which is available with The New Indian Express, addressed to IGP (southern range) K V Sharat Chandra, a copy of which is also marked to DG & IGP, Inspector C V Ravi said, “I am hurt by the way the SP abused me over phone on January 15. More than myself, my parents and family members are mentally shaken and feel insulted. The feelings of my mother have also been hurt to a larger extent. More than that, the electronic media has covered the issue, which has shocked my parents. Hence I seek permission to initiate legal proceedings and to petition the human rights commission in this regard”.

Ravi has also enclosed a compact disc containing an audio clip related to the conversation between him and the SP over cell phone on the that day.

IGP speaks

When The New Indian Express contacted IGP (Southern range), K V Sharat Chandra, the officer feigned ignorance in this regard. He said, “I am right now in Hassan. If the letter has been received at my office, I will definitely look into the issue after I return to Mysuru”.