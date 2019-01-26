Home States Karnataka

Court rejects petition for mining near Thimlapura

The court observed that the quarry lease area was government gomala land.

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a far-reaching order curtailing mining activities in sensitive areas of the state, the Karnataka High Court dismissed a petition for grant of quarrying lease for building stone in Madhugiri taluk, Tumakuru district. This is with respect to the Supreme Court order, dated December 11, 2018, to the Centre, stating that an area of 10km around Thimlapura in Tumakuru district be declared an eco-sensitive zone.

The court had earlier dismissed a writ petition filed by P S Wodeyar against the order of the deputy director, state mines and geology department, Tumakuru, who had rejected the grant of quarrying lease in Survey No. 162, spread across 20 acres at Chinakavajra village.

The court observed that the quarry lease area was government gomala land. Further, availability of gomala land in this village was inadequate. The High Court stated the mining lease area was just 540 metres from the boundary of Thimlapura sanctuary, and there was no provision under the existing rules to grant quarrying lease.

The judges observed, “We are not inclined to entertain this petition, particularly when it is noticed that Thimlapura has been one of the sanctuaries taken into consideration by the Apex Court, and specific directions have been issued, that an area of 10km around the said area be declared an eco-sensitive zone by the ministry of environment and forests.”

