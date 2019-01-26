Haveri gets 1st digital library

Gangadhar Hugar By

Express News Service

HAVERI: Following the sustained efforts of the Department of Public Libraries, Haveri can now boast of the first-ever digital library in the state.With the Dr Mahadev Banakar District Central Library going digital, readers can access books, national and international periodicals, newspapers, magazines and other reading material with just a click of a button. The library officials have scanned around 2 lakh books and uploaded them on the website — dclhaveridigitallibrary.com. Some more books will be digitised in the coming days. Around `30,000 has been spent to develop the website. The main aim of turning the library into a digital one was to help students find easy access to information.