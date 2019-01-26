ICU where seer was treated now a prayer hall

Home States Karnataka

Published: 26th January 2019

TUMAKURU:  The Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Siddaganga Hospital and Research Centre here, where Siddaganga Mutt’s Shivakumara Swamiji was treated for 12 days before he passed on recently, has been converted into a meditation hall for use of visitors, specially the attendants of patients.

The spacious room on the third floor of the state-of-the-art building can accommodate about 50 people. A portrait of the seer has been kept in the room and devotional music is played.On January 3, the seer was shifted to this ICU and treated till January 15 before being shifted back to the Mutt. During his stay in the ICU, his favourite hymns, especially the ‘Shiva stuti’, was being played for him. Now, the hospital will continue to play the same twice a day during morning and evening hours and the staff will offer puja and prayers.

Hospital director Dr Paramesh S, who had accompanied the swamiji throughout the treatment process, said that when the hospital was constructed a year ago, the architect was instructed to construct a spacious ICU on the third floor keeping in mind the health condition of the seer. “It’s a world-class facility
and has now been turned in to a memorial of our beloved swamiji”, he said.

“As the seer was particular about performing ‘Shiva puja’ regularly, even during his hospital stays in Bengaluru and Chennai, we had set up the ICU here as per his requirements. Now we will notadmit any patients here, but they can pay a visit and offer prayers”,he explained.

The equipment used to treat the seer will also be preserved, added Dr Niranjan Murthy. The present head of the Siddaganga Mutt, Siddalinga swamiji, who is one of the trustees of the hospital, has given his consent for converting the ICU into a prayer hall, a source said.

