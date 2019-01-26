Karnataka: Nine girl students on their way to Republic Day parade injured after car rams them in Dharwad

By Express News Service

DHARWAD: A speeding car hit nine girl students of KE Boards college in Malamaddi and a bike on DC office Road here on Saturday.

Police said the incident occurred while college students heading towards RN Shetty Stadium to celebrate Republic Day. The injured are Lalita Pujari, Geeta, Shashikala Samshi, Sujata Dokkannavar, Chitra Dodabassappa, Anapurna Chalvadi, Ashwini Lamani, Mahima Rathod, Pooja Nidagundi and Prakash, a boy who was riding a bike.

Police sources said, among nine girls, Pooja is severely injured and shifted to SDM Hospital while others are being treated at District Hospital.

Municipal Administration Minister, C S Shivalli, Deputy Commissioner, Deepa Cholan, Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissioner, M N Nagaraj visited the hospital. Speaking on the occasion, Shivalli said, the government will look after the medical expenses of the students and said, he had also instructed the doctors to take the needed call.

The staff of college said that the students were to perform in the event. But unfortunately, instead of going to the stadium, they had to be shifted to the hospital. The car driver who is said to be a bank employee is in police custody.

