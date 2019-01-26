Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Nine girl students on their way to Republic Day parade injured after car rams them in Dharwad

The staff of college said that the students were to perform in the event. But unfortunately, instead of going to the stadium they had to be shifted to the hospital.

Published: 26th January 2019 01:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 01:18 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

DHARWAD: A speeding car hit nine girl students of KE Boards college in Malamaddi and a bike on DC office Road here on Saturday.

Police said the incident occurred while college students heading towards RN Shetty Stadium to celebrate Republic Day. The injured are Lalita Pujari, Geeta, Shashikala Samshi, Sujata Dokkannavar, Chitra Dodabassappa, Anapurna Chalvadi, Ashwini Lamani, Mahima Rathod, Pooja Nidagundi and Prakash, a boy who was riding a bike.

Police sources said, among nine girls, Pooja is severely injured and shifted to SDM Hospital while others are being treated at District Hospital.

Municipal Administration Minister, C S Shivalli, Deputy Commissioner, Deepa Cholan, Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissioner, M N Nagaraj visited the hospital. Speaking on the occasion, Shivalli said, the government will look after the medical expenses of the students and said, he had also instructed the doctors to take the needed call.

The staff of college said that the students were to perform in the event. But unfortunately, instead of going to the stadium, they had to be shifted to the hospital. The car driver who is said to be a bank employee is in police custody.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Republic day Karnataka accident Karnataka college students accident RN Shetty Stadium

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Daredevils from the Indian Army Corps of Signals display their skills on motorcycles on Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Thousands of Indians have converged on a ceremonial bouleva
Splendid display of military might, glimpses from Gandhi's life mark Republic Day parade
Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) commandos perform stunts during Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad.(Photo| R Satish Babu/ EPS)
70th Republic Day: Pictures of celebrations from across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp