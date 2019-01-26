No cop from Karnataka gets President’s medal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the first time, no police officer from Karnataka will receive any of the President’s Police Medals during the Republic Day.A total of 855 police officers will be awarded medals.

According to sources in Karnataka police, the reason for none of the police personnel being selected under the categories was the delay by the home department in recommending names. The delay was due to a petition filed by IPS officer RP Sharma with the Central Administrative Tribunal, urging it to consider him for the President’s Medal.

Due to the ongoing case, the home department could not submit its recommendations to the central government by December 31, the last date to do so. “As a result, none of the personnel will receive the award,” he further said.Sources said Sharma’s name was not recommended in the previous year’s due to a departmental enquiry initiated against him in the past.

The medal is given in four categories — President’s Police Medal for Gallantry, Police Medal for Gallantry, President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service.