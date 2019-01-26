Thimmakka among 5 Padma Shri awardees from state

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Five prominent personalities from the state will receive the Padma Shri award, the fourth highest civilian award in the country, on the occasion of Republic Day on Saturday. The Padma Shri will be given this year to environmentalist Saalumarada Thimmakka, Sarod exponent Rajeev Tharanath, actor-director Prabhu Deva, Professor Rohini Godbole of the Indian Institute of Science and Dr Sharada Srinivasan from the field of archaeology.

Saalumarada Thimmakka, famous for her efforts in forestation, said, “I am happy that at least now the government has recognised me.” The 107-year-old is known and loved for her continuous efforts at planting saplings in several places across the state.

For her, it all started from 384 banyan trees that she planted and nurtured near Kudur. Her foster son Umesh said, “We are very happy with the recognition. She deserves a Bharat Ratna for her work spanning seven decades. More than awards, the government must help her lead a respectful life.”Giving up a career as Professor of English Literature and choosing music training under Ali Akbar Khan, Rajeev Tharanath is today one of the nation’s foremost Sarod players.

“I had ceased to expect anything from my countrymen. But I am thankful for this award, especially since this is the first time that a musician who plays an instrument (as opposed to vocalists) from South India has been recognised.

It is a proud moment for all of us,” he said. Professor Godbole, besides her work at the Centre for High Energy Physics at the Indian Institute of Science, also takes out time to address young students, scholars and scientists. She told TNIE, “In a scientist’s life, these kind of recognitions are valuable. It is a nice feeling, particularly because the award recognises the achievements of a woman in the field of science and engineering where there are not many women scientists. I am happy.”

“I’m grateful that the award accords recognition to the fields of study that I represent of Archaeology and Humanities which need to be supported and nurtured,” Sharada Srinivasan said.

Reacting to the announcement, CM HD Kumaraswamy congratulated all the winners and expressed his disappointment that the former pontiff of Siddaganga Mutt, Shivakumara Swamiji, did not make it to the list of Bharat Ratna awardees this year.

