Karnataka universities integrate with ‘meta university’ concept

BENGALURU: For the first time in the state, multidisciplinary universities are joining hands and introducing a ‘meta university’ concept from the coming academic year. This initiative, which is being led by the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) Bengaluru, will see state-run universities coming together for activities conducted by the medical university and other colleges affiliated to it.

Dr Sachidanand, vice chancellor of RGUHS, said, “Meta university is a new concept for state-run universities which the RGUHS wants to lead. We will approach all universities in the state to know their

interest according to their expertise.”

In the first phase, RGUHS will approach Visvesvaraya Technological Universitiy (VTU) in Belagavi. “We have decided to first try the meta university concept with VTU because technology is very important in the medical field,” said Dr Sachidanand Integrated medicine RGUHS is also looking at encouraging integrated medicine in the state. Under this, various fields like ayurveda, and naturopathy will be combined with allopathy during a course of treatment for a few diseases.

Dr Sachidanand, who himself is a dermatologist, said, “Lymphedema is common at the costal belt. The Institute of Applied Dermatology in Kasargod came up with a unique idea of treating people suffering from this disease with integrated medicine, under which patients are treated using allopathy, ayurveda, homeopathy and unani. I was surprised when I heard about it, but when I visited the Institute I was surprised with its high success rate.”

Startup melas:

RGUHS also said it has decided to encourage students’ startup ideas, which they aim to be a part of the meta university concept. “We have heard of engineering students coming up with ideas like delivering medicines through drones and the like. Such ideas can be fine-tuned and incorporated into the medical field,” said Dr Sachidanand. “Organising melas will help students come out with wild ideas which could really help,” he added.