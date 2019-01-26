Home States Karnataka

Voters get Braille ID cards in state

Governor Vajubhai Vala distributed Braille cards to the visually-impaired voters, on National Voters’ Day. 

Young voters take part in an event held to mark National Voters’ Day, at Town Hall in Bengaluru on Friday | pANDARINATH B

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Governor Vajubhai Vala distributed Braille cards to the visually-impaired voters, on National Voters’ Day. Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka Sanjiv Kumar told The New Indian Express, “A visually challenged voter will be able to read the Braille card, which is in Kannada and English. They can easily identify the information on their cards and know their EPIC number and other details.’’
Braille post cards will also be used to spread awareness messages among voters.

As per the official, around 4.5 lakh differently abled voters, including those who are visually challenged, are on the voter rolls. “Serial numbers of the candidates on EVMs are also in Braille. If there are more than 16 candidates, an additional EVM will be given and braille stickers will be stuck on these machines as well. A voter guide in Braille will also be printed,’’ Kumar said.

He further added that wheel chairs, magnifying glasses and ramps will be provided for the differently abled voters. Transport arrangements will also be made from their house to the polling stations.

