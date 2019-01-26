Week after resort brawl, probe headed nowhere

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nearly a week after Kampli MLA J N Ganesh assaulted his party colleague Anand Singh at Eagleton resort, the jurisdictional Ramanagara police seem to have not even started the investigation. Though the police have formed three special teams to nab Ganesh,they are yet to record statements of witnesses present during the attack which occurred in the wee hours on Sunday.

According to Singh’s complaint, Medical Education Minister E Tukaram and other Congress legislators were present during the brawl and they rescued him from Ganesh. While Tukaram and others have gone public with different versions of the incident, the officials investigating the case are yet to record their statements. Any delay in recording witness statements and recovering CCTV camera footage from the resort can easily lead to tampering to evidence and influencing witnesses, retired police officers pointed out. However, senior police officials said they were on the job to track down Ganesh.

While Singh had alleged in his complaint that Ganesh was asking his gunman to give him the gun, Ganesh’s private gunman Sharanappa, who spoke to a regional news channel, claimed it was in fact Anand ho started the scuffle. “My gun licence is only limited to Ballari and I didn’t even have my gun at the resort,” Sharanappa said.

Giving details of what transpired that night at the resort, the gunman said Anand came to Ganesh’s room looking for him and insisted that he be taken to MLA Bheema Naik’s room. “Ganesh took Singh to Naik’s room. Singh held Naik by the collar as soon as he opened the door and started the scuffle,” he added. Sharanappa saidAnand started assaulting Ganesh too despite being asked to calm down and even attempted to throw lampshades and a TV set at Ganesh.