Will confine myself to Athani: MLA Mahesh

By Express News Service

ATHANI: On his arrival in Athani on Thursday after his “sojourn” with a group of disgruntled MLAs of the Congress over the past 25 days, MLA Mahesh Kumathalli denied speculations that he and MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi indulged in anti-Congress activities by staying in a resort for the past some days and said, both of them would never quit the party.

“Some rivals keep doing such things on social media, which none should take seriously. I was out of station for sometime due to personal reasons. Several illogical and unfair comments were made on social media and other news media alleging that we (Cong MLAs) are involved in anti-party activities by staying away from Belagavi, which is totally false,’’ he said.

As a representative of Athani, he said, he will confine himself only to Athani constituency and focus on its development for the next five years.

Defending his close association with Jarkiholi, Kumathalli said that both of them had been with the Congress for more than last 25 years and worked for its growth in their respective constituencies. Jarkiholi never did anything against the Congress in his political career so far, and will always remained loyal to the party.