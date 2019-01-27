Home States Karnataka

A riot of colours at R-day celebrations

Governor Vajubhai Vala on Saturday said the State government is taking measures to address  problems faced by people in drought-hit areas.

Published: 27th January 2019 02:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Schoolchildren enthrall the audience with a dance performance at Manekshaw Parade Grounds | Pandarinath B, D Hemanth, Udayashankar S

By Express News Service

At the 70th Republic Day celebrations held at Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Grounds here, he said, “There are 156 drought-hit taluks in the state. Proper measures have been taken to provide drinking water, ensure fodder for domestic animals and generate employment in these areas.”

About 100 taluks were affected by drought during south-west monsoon and the condition continued during the north-east monsoon season, he said.

1. Armed forces in action at the Republic Day event at Manekshaw Parade Grounds in Bengaluru on Saturday 2. A participant jumps through a ring of fire at the ground 3. Children watch with awe as a gymnast pulls a stunt at Nehru Stadium in Hubballi

On farmer loan waiver, he said provisions have been made to provide loans to farmers at low interest rates. “The government had in 2017 waived farmers’ crop loans from cooperative sector banks upto 50,000 and measures have been taken to waive loans up to 2 lakh in cooperative banks and up to 1 lakh in commercial banks”, he said.

On rehabilitation of people from Kodagu who have lost their houses in recent floods, he said the State government has taken up many initiatives for the purpose. “About 3,800 families have been compensated for their losses. A total of 840 houses are being constructed for those who lost houses in the floods at a cost of 9.85 lakh each,” he said.

A host of cultural events and demonstrations were held to mark the Republic day celebrations. Included among them were dance perfomances by children and marches by army personnel.

4. An Army man rides a horse at Manekshaw Parade Grounds 5. Lalbagh bustles with visitors at the annual flower show 6. Police personnel match their steps to march in Mysuru
