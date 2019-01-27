Home States Karnataka

Karwar boat tragedy: Six days on, boy untraced

A boat carrying 35 people, including crew, capsized in the sea on Monday when it was returning to Karwar mainland from Kurmagad Island.

Published: 27th January 2019 02:30 AM

A joint search operation being carried out by Navy, Coast Guard and CSP for the missing accident victims in the Arabian Sea, off Karwar coast on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

KARWAR: Even after six days of the boat tragedy in Karwar, a boy still remains untraced. Search for him is on by various security agencies, including Indian Navy, in the Arabian sea off Karwar coast. Till Saturday evening, 15 bodies were fished out.

A boat carrying 35 people, including crew, capsized in the sea on Monday when it was returning to Karwar mainland from Kurmagad Island. All of them were returning after participating in the Lord Ugranarasimha car festival on the island. As many as 15 people drowned while 19 were rescued.

Eight bodies were recovered from the sea on the day of the incident. On Tuesday, six bodies were traced and another body was recovered from the sea off Ankola coast on Wednesday evening. The Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and Coastal Security Police have deployed their vessels and helicopters for search operation.

Apart from them, civil police, lifeguards and fishermen are also engaged in rescue operation in the sea as well as Kali river.

