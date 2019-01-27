Mysuru chaiwala’s daughter makes city proud, marches at Republic Day parade

Ajith M S By

Express News Service

MYSURU: It was a day of pride for tea vendor Rajendra Kumar when his daughter, a first-year diploma student, marched with the NCC contingent at the Republic Day parade at Rajpath in New Delhi on Saturday.

Chandana M R was the lone female participant from Mysuru district and was selected from a pool of 1,800 candidates under the Karnataka and Goa NCC Directorate after rigorous tests. “It was a proud moment for me sitting in the humble tea shop to say that my daughter marched for the country at the Republic Day parade,” said Rajendra, who runs Vani Tiffins, a small tea shop near Kuppanna Park in the city.

Chandana’s mother Pushpalatha was elated as she spoke about her daughter. “To have my daughter march in the parade was a great moment for me,” she added. According to Pushpalatha, it was her daughter’s determination that helped her achieve this feat. “Last year too she tried, but she could not clear it. This year, she worked hard and she made it,” the proud mother said.

Speaking to TNIE from New Delhi, Chandana said, “It was beyond what I had even dreamt of. Many people were cheering as we marched, we all cried out of joy after the march past. To have marched along with the heroes in our armed forces is a great achievement for me.”

Chandana, who wants to become an army officer, said the opportunity has given her more courage to pursue her dreams. “Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman herself came to our camp and encouraged us. We also attended a tea party at the Army Chief’s house. We will also attend a dinner party with our President. All this has affirmed my dream to become an officer in the Army,” added Chandana.

Apart from Chandana, two youths — Dharma and Manja — from the city also marched with the NCC contingent in the Republic Day parade. After the state-level trials, nine girls were selected for the parade to represent state and Goa.