Church stops collecting donation for beggars

St Lawrence Minor Basilica at Attur in Karkala taluk of Udupi district will stop collecting donation for beggars during its five-day annual feast starting on Saturday.

MANGALURU: St Lawrence Minor Basilica at Attur in Karkala taluk of Udupi district will stop collecting donation for beggars during its five-day annual feast starting on Saturday. This comes after the jurisdictional Karkala rural police issued a letter to the church asking not to continue the practice as beggary is prohibited under law. The police have put up boards all over stating that begging is not allowed.
Every year, the church used to keep two huge donation boxes in the church and the collection was distributed among the beggars who congregate here.

Church director Fr George D’Souza said the practice of keeping donation boxes for the sake of beggars began in 1994 and it was done to prevent beggars seeking alms from devotees. As a result, the number of beggars increased to 4,000 from just about 150 in 1994. The priest said that some had converted it into a profession and also a racket.

