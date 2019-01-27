CM meets MLA Anand Singh in Apollo Hospital

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday met Congress MLA Anand Singh, who is being treated at a private hospital. Singh was allegedly assaulted by fellow-Congress MLA J N Ganesh when the party had put up its MLAs in a resort on the outskirts of the Bengaluru last week.

Sources said the CM enquired about Singh’s health and also got information about the incident that took place in the resort. In his complaint filed with the police, Singh had stated that he was assaulted by Ganesh, who had even tried to kill him. Based on Singh’s complaint, an attempt to murder case has been registered against MLA Ganesh, who is still absconding. Congress has suspended Ganesh from the party.