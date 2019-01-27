Home States Karnataka

CM meets MLA Anand Singh in Apollo Hospital

Singh was allegedly assaulted by fellow-Congress MLA J N Ganesh when the party had put up its MLAs in a resort on the outskirts of the Bengaluru last week.

Published: 27th January 2019 02:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2019 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

anand_singh_photo

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy meets MLA Anand Singh at Apollo hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday met Congress MLA Anand Singh, who is being treated at a private hospital. Singh was allegedly assaulted by fellow-Congress MLA J N Ganesh when the party had put up its MLAs in a resort on the outskirts of the Bengaluru last week.

Sources said the CM enquired about Singh’s health and also got information about the incident that took place in the resort. In his complaint filed with the police, Singh had stated that he was assaulted by Ganesh, who had even tried to kill him. Based on Singh’s complaint, an attempt to murder case has been registered against MLA Ganesh, who is still absconding. Congress has suspended Ganesh from the party.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anand Singh Karnataka Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Daredevils from the Indian Army Corps of Signals display their skills on motorcycles on Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Thousands of Indians have converged on a ceremonial bouleva
Splendid display of military might, glimpses from Gandhi's life mark Republic Day parade
Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) commandos perform stunts during Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad.(Photo| R Satish Babu/ EPS)
70th Republic Day: Pictures of celebrations from across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp