Keen contest in Congress for Bengaluru Central LS ticket

BENGALURU: A keen contest is on the cards for the Congress ticket for the Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha constituency. The Congress which feels it has a definite edge over other parties has already started taking opinions from its MLAs, defeated candidates, block level office-bearers, corporators and other leaders before finalising a candidate. According to party leaders, Rizwan Arshad, Roshan Baig, H T Sangliana, Saleem Ahmed, B K Hariprasad and J Alexander are aspirants for the party ticket.

Arshad, an MLC, who lost the election to BJP’s P C Mohan by a margin of about 1.37 lakh votes in 2014, says, “If the party chooses, I will contest.’’

Being a former city police commissioner and ex-MP, Sangliana was a serious contender last time. He won from Bengaluru North in 2004 on the BJP ticket and switched his loyalties to the Congress later. In 2008, he lost to Mohan by about 35,000 votes.

Baig, who had won against BJP’s Katta Subramanya Naidu by about 15,800 votes in Shivajinagar constituency in the last assembly elections is a serious contender. According to party sources, his name was also discussed during the party leaders’ meeting on Friday. He is a seven-time MLA and former minister. With JD (S) backing, Baig is said to be confident of winning from Bengaluru Central. If the party gives him the ticket, it will be his first foray into the parliamentary arena.

Saleem Ahmed, an office-bearer of AICC, who unsuccessfully contested 2014 polls from Haveri has decided to shift his base to Bengaluru Central. He said, “I moved to Haveri because of (former union minister) Jaffer Sharief who was a candidate here. I would like to contest.’’ Sharrief passed away recently.

The names of Hariprasad, AICC general secretary and Rajya Sabha member and Alexander, who is a former MLA and minister, are also considered.