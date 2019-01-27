Home States Karnataka

Keen contest in Congress for Bengaluru Central LS ticket

Roshan Baig, who had won against BJP’s Katta Subramanya Naidu by about 15,800 votes in Shivajinagar constituency in the last assembly elections is a serious contender.

Published: 27th January 2019 02:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2019 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Roshan Baig

Karnataka Congress MLA Roshan Baig (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A  keen contest is on the cards for the Congress ticket for the Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha constituency. The Congress which feels it has a definite edge over other parties has already started taking opinions from its MLAs, defeated candidates, block level office-bearers, corporators and other leaders before finalising a candidate. According to party leaders, Rizwan Arshad, Roshan Baig, H T Sangliana, Saleem Ahmed, B K Hariprasad and J Alexander are aspirants for the party ticket.

Arshad, an MLC, who lost the election to BJP’s P C Mohan by a margin of about 1.37 lakh votes in 2014, says, “If the party chooses, I will contest.’’

Being a former city police commissioner and ex-MP, Sangliana was a serious contender last time.  He won from Bengaluru North in 2004 on the BJP ticket and switched his loyalties to the Congress later. In 2008, he lost to Mohan by about 35,000 votes.

Baig, who had won against BJP’s Katta Subramanya Naidu by about 15,800 votes in Shivajinagar constituency in the last assembly elections is a serious contender. According to party sources, his name was also discussed during the party leaders’ meeting on Friday. He is a seven-time MLA and former minister. With JD (S) backing, Baig is said to be confident of winning from Bengaluru Central. If the party gives him the ticket, it will be his first foray into the parliamentary arena.

Saleem Ahmed, an office-bearer of AICC, who unsuccessfully contested 2014 polls from Haveri has decided to shift his base to Bengaluru Central. He said, “I moved to Haveri because of (former union minister) Jaffer Sharief who was a candidate here. I would like to contest.’’ Sharrief passed away recently.

The names of Hariprasad, AICC general secretary and Rajya Sabha member and Alexander, who is a former MLA and minister, are also considered.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru Central Karnataka Congress Roshan Baig

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Daredevils from the Indian Army Corps of Signals display their skills on motorcycles on Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Thousands of Indians have converged on a ceremonial bouleva
Splendid display of military might, glimpses from Gandhi's life mark Republic Day parade
Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) commandos perform stunts during Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad.(Photo| R Satish Babu/ EPS)
70th Republic Day: Pictures of celebrations from across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp