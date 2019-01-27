Priyanka’s entry into politics has spooked BJP: Kharge

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The formal political entry of Priyanka Gandhi has spooked the BJP, Congress leader and Kalaburagi MP Mallikarjun Kharge said on Saturday. Kharge told reporters, “Congress will be benefited from Priyanka’s entry as she has lifted the spirits of youths. Public will be able to see late prime minister Indira Gandhi in her.”

Replying to the allegations of Chincholi MLA Umesh Jadhav that he (Kharge) is responsible for the denial of ministerial berth to him (Jadhav), he said, “If anyone wants to criticise me, let them. I will welcome criticisms as people of the state know what I am and the services I have provided.”