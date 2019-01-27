Home States Karnataka

Priyanka’s entry into politics has spooked BJP: Kharge

The formal political entry of Priyanka Gandhi has spooked the BJP, Congress leader and Kalaburagi MP Mallikarjun Kharge said on Saturday.

Published: 27th January 2019 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2019 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Priyanka Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The formal political entry of Priyanka Gandhi has spooked the BJP, Congress leader and Kalaburagi MP Mallikarjun Kharge said on Saturday. Kharge told reporters, “Congress will be benefited from Priyanka’s entry as she has lifted the spirits of youths. Public will be able to see late prime minister Indira Gandhi in her.”

Replying to the allegations of Chincholi MLA Umesh Jadhav that he (Kharge) is responsible for the denial of ministerial berth to him (Jadhav), he said, “If anyone wants to criticise me, let them. I will welcome criticisms as people of the state know what I am and the services I have provided.”

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Priyanka Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Daredevils from the Indian Army Corps of Signals display their skills on motorcycles on Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Thousands of Indians have converged on a ceremonial bouleva
Splendid display of military might, glimpses from Gandhi's life mark Republic Day parade
Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) commandos perform stunts during Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad.(Photo| R Satish Babu/ EPS)
70th Republic Day: Pictures of celebrations from across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp