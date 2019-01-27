Home States Karnataka

Return of Uppi: Actor’s party to contest all 28 Lok Sabha seats

Upendra, who has acted in many super hit films, including Uppi 2, Buddivanta, Kalpana and Mukunda Murari, is all set to deliver a blockbuster in real life.

Published: 27th January 2019 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2019 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Upendra (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Actor Upendra aka Uppi has said that his Uttama Prajakeeya Party (UPP) will contest all the 28 Lok Sabha seats from Karnataka. He was speaking at a press conference held in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Upendra, who has acted in many super hit films, including Uppi 2, Buddivanta, Kalpana and Mukunda Murari, is all set to deliver a blockbuster in real life. His party, he said, will do what the people want his party to do and will also choose candidates that people want. This is Upendra’s second innings in politics.

He had earlier worked with Karnataka Prajnavanta Janata Party (KPJP), but left it following differences.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Upendra Uttama Prajakeeya Party

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Daredevils from the Indian Army Corps of Signals display their skills on motorcycles on Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Thousands of Indians have converged on a ceremonial bouleva
Splendid display of military might, glimpses from Gandhi's life mark Republic Day parade
Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) commandos perform stunts during Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad.(Photo| R Satish Babu/ EPS)
70th Republic Day: Pictures of celebrations from across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp