Return of Uppi: Actor’s party to contest all 28 Lok Sabha seats

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Actor Upendra aka Uppi has said that his Uttama Prajakeeya Party (UPP) will contest all the 28 Lok Sabha seats from Karnataka. He was speaking at a press conference held in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Upendra, who has acted in many super hit films, including Uppi 2, Buddivanta, Kalpana and Mukunda Murari, is all set to deliver a blockbuster in real life. His party, he said, will do what the people want his party to do and will also choose candidates that people want. This is Upendra’s second innings in politics.

He had earlier worked with Karnataka Prajnavanta Janata Party (KPJP), but left it following differences.